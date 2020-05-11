From 1000 Coronavirus Cases A Month Ago, Delhi Crosses 7000

Arvind Kejriwal said while overall corona figures are rising, at the same time people are getting cured.

Delhi has crossed the 7,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases, with 310 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases is now 7,233 -- the third highest in the country. Sixty people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing up the total number of discharged patients to 2129, and 73 people have died from the disease.

Data shows Delhi took exactly a month to jump from 10000 to 7000. On April 11, the national capital had crossed 1000 cases. The number had doubled over the last 10 days -- which is now the national average.

The huge spike comes amid the slow easing of restrictions in the national capital.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared that Delhi is "ready to lift the lockdown" and gave restricted relief to a number of services and industries.

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," the Chief Minister had said.

Yesterday the Chief Minister said that while "overall corona figures (are) rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe."

The highly contagious virus, which made an appearance in China's Wuhan in December and became a global pandemic in March, had reached India in January. The first case was detected in Kerala on January 30, the patient was a student who was studying at the Wuhan University.