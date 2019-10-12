Sheila Dikshit's Most Expensive Trip Was For C-40 Climate Summit In 2007: Report

Sheila Dikshit went to New York in 2007 between May 14 and 17, and the trip cost Rs 7,49,995.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was denied permission from the Central government for the C40 World Mayors Summit in Denmark, saying it was a "mayor-level" summit, then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was part of the summit in 2007 and it was her most expensive foreign trip ever, according to information accessed through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Ms Dikshit went to New York in 2007 between May 14 and 17, and the trip cost Rs 7,49,995, the RTI sought by news agency IANS said.

In her three terms as Chief Minister, Ms Dikshit went on 25 foreign trips in different countries. While Mr Kejriwal till December 2018 has only three foreign trips.

While Arvind Kejriwal's two trips -- to Rome in Italy (2016) and Seoul in South Korea (2018), were official, one was personal and its expenditure was borne by the Chief Minister personally.

His trip to Rome cost over Rs 6.5 lakh and that to Seoul was about Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday denied Mr Kejriwal permission to visit Denmark to attend the C40 Climate Change Summit in Copenhagen.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a "mayor-level" conference.

Before the current summit, the C40 had convened six Mayors Summits, hosted by London (2005), New York (2007), Seoul (2009), Sao Paulo (2011), Johannesburg (2014) and Mexico City (2016).

With 94 affiliated cities, the C40 had four active cities from India -- Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that while a West Bengal minister was allowed to attend the summit, Mr Kejriwal was targeted.

"The political rivalry between AAP and BJP is known to all. It is very sad that this rivalry is being used for something which was for the people. The BJP at the Centre has been restricting the works done by the AAP government. They stopped various projects of the Delhi government before as well," an AAP leader said.

The leader said similar incidents happened with Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain and both were denied permission to go abroad in order to talk about the achievements of the Delhi government.

"This is not the first time the Center has done this, earlier the same thing happened with Sisodia and Jain. The model of Delhi's education revolution is being discussed across the world but Sisodia was not granted permission to present that model to the world. The same thing happened with Jain when he was supposed to talk about Mohallah Clinic project - one of the most discussed health models all over the world," the leader added.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a session on steps to tackle air pollution and addressed a joint press conference with mayors of Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Portland and Lima through video-conferencing.

