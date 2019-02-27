For Stalled Metro Project, Delhi Government Allocates Rs 500 Crore

Delhi Metro had been given Rs 414 crore in the Union Budget.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 500 crore to fourth phase of the metro project in the budget presented on Tuesday. The project has been a subject of disagreement between the AAPa and Centre.

The 104-km-long Metro Phase-IV project was estimated to be completed by 2021 after Delhi government's in-principle approval in February 2016. The project is yet to begin despite the cabinet's approval.

"The government has approved the proposal of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro Project comprising six corridors with the length of 103.93 km. With the completion of the Phase-IV project, the total length of the Delhi Metro network will become 453.93 km," Mr Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for the year 2019-20 in Delhi Assembly, laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors.

Earlier this month, AAP had accused the Centre of giving a "step-motherly treatment" to Delhi in the Union Budget, claiming that the government had made "no provision" for the project.

"They have done it in giving financial assistance, and now they have done it in Ph-IV too, they have forgotten about it," he claimed.

The Delhi Metro had been given a grant of Rs 414.70 crore in the Union Budget 2019-20 as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had cleared the Phase-IV project in December last year and sent it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.