Government Employee Falls On Delhi Metro Track, Hit By Train, Loses Foot

A 57-year-old man in Delhi accidentally fell on the metro tracks today and a train pulling into the station ran over his right foot, officials said.

The man, who works with the textiles ministry, was waiting at the platform of Dilshad Garden station with his wife when he fell onto the tracks right before an approaching train. Security camera footage shows him standing close to the edge of the platform when he slipped.

Metro officials initially suspected it to be a case of attempted suicide. The man, identified as Zachariah Koshy, is a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, according to news agency PTI.

Train operations on the metro line were briefly disrupted. "Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden disrupted due to person on track," the Delhi Metro tweeted around 9:30 am. Train services resumed within 10 minutes.

Mr Koshy was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He also suffered serious injuries in his left foot.

"We have examined the footage of the incident, and there one can see that he accidentally fell on the tracks. He was there with his wife and standing very close to the edge of the platform. And, when the train was approaching he fell down and his feet got run over by it," a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)