Fog Hits Operations At Delhi Airport, 10 Flights Diverted

Ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to fog.

Delhi witnessed dense fog this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average. The low visibility also affected flight operations at the Delhi airport as 10 flights approaching Delhi were diverted, airport officials said.

"These ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport between 7.45 am and and 9.10 am," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said nine domestic flights and one international flight have been diverted. The diversions have been largely due to non-compliance of Cat III B operations. CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) that allows flights to land safely in low visibility with Runway Visual Range (RVR) of up to 50m with a decision height of 15m.

Light rain or thundershowers are also expected in some parts. The city has received 0.2 mm rainfall in past 24 hours.

Relative humidity in the national capital was 89 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, the official said.

On Sunday, it was 22.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the average, while the minimum was two degrees below the average at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

