Delhi Looks At Longer Winter Season As Fresh Rain Brings Chill Back

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Delhi in the next two days.

Temperature in Delhi may continue to be on the lower side for the next four to five days, with chances of rain till Monday, the Meteorological Department said today. The rain is expected to extend cold spell in the national capital.

With fresh rain, the maximum temperature in Delhi reduced to 18 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average.

"Overcast conditions with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm, lightning and strong surface winds are expected to till March 4," a met official said. He added that there is a possibility of lightning and hailstorm on Sunday evening and the maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday would hover 22 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has said Delhi will experience an extended winter season till March 6 due to the cold winds. The major reason behind the prolonged winter this season is frequent and intense western disturbances, it added.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 24 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius.