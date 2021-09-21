5 From Hindu Sena Arrested For Vandalising Asaduddin Owaisi's Home: Cops

Asaduddin Owaisi is leader of the AIMIM or All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Five men who claim to be from a group called the Hindu Sena were arrested by the police for vandalising the official residence of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Delhi's Ashoka Road.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. A police case has been registered.

According to reports, around seven to eight people arrived at Mr Owaisi's official residence and broke the nameplate, lamp and window glass outside the bungalow.

The Hyderabad politician was reportedly not at the property during the incident.