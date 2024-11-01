One Dead, Two Injured In Firing Incident In Delhi: Cops

The reason for the firing has not yet been ascertained. (Representational)

Two people died and one sustained injuries in a firing incident at the Farsh Bazar area of Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Akash and Rishab, while the injured was identified as Krish.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said, "At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony at the Farsh Bazar area and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10) had been shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives."

"In the prima facie investigation, we have found that 5 rounds of bullets were fired in the incident," said the DCP.

The reason for the firing has not yet been ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

