Video: Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Shopping Complex, 'Everything Destroyed'

A massive fire broke out in a shopping complex in Delhi's Jhandewalan, and the police and firefighters are at the spot to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control after at least two hours of firefighting operation. Everything in the building was destroyed, sources said. No injuries have been reported.

Delhi: Fire broke out in Anarkali building and DDA Shopping Complex Jhandewalan. Fire tenders and police personnel are at the spot. Some vehicles parked nearby have also caught fire. Firefighting operation is underway.

The fire broke out in the Anarkail building and the Delhi Development Authority's shopping complex.

The five-storey building was undergoing repair work when the fire broke out. Cars parked on the road outside the complex were burned, and the firefighters had to deploy cranes to douse the flames on the top floors of the complex, where the fire had spread.

The building had several offices and various shops, including those of ICICI Bank, Domino's Pizza, etc. Cash worth lakhs in the bank was burnt in the fire, sources said.

Today, a fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 18. Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire at Sector 18, Krishna Plaza in Noida. We arrived with fire services and doused the blaze in a few minutes. People were evacuated, and those feeling unwell were sent to the hospital for treatment."

"Prima facie, we believe the fire erupted due to a short circuit. We have checked all the floors but will recheck for any individuals trapped inside," said the official.