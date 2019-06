No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in a building near Parliament Street in New Delhi today after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at a storage room on the fourth floor of Jeevan Deep building, is not yet known.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the building after smoke spread across the floor.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, according to news agency ANI.

Firefighters are at the spot, while more details are awaited.