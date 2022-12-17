Fire Breaks Out At South Delhi Hospital, 5 Fire Engines Rushed

Delhi hospital fire: No injuries have been reported so far.

A fire broke out at at the Pheonix Hospital in South Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 on Saturday morning. No injuries have been reported so far. The fire was reported in the basement of the hospital. A fire call was received at 0908 this morning. A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire is now under control, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

