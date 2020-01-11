Fire Breaks Out At Mayapuri Shoe Factory In Delhi; No Casualties

The fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach site as the factory is located in a congested area

A fire has broken out in a shoe manufacturing factory in the Hari Nagar area in New Delhi on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 5.02 pm in the shoe factory at Mayapuri Phase 2 and rescue operation is underway, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," he said.

The fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach site as the factory is located in a congested area, Atul Garg said.

"No causality has been reported yet," he added.