Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Shoe Factory, Over 30 Fire Engine Rushed On Spot

Over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire. (Repersentational)

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials.

The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am.

Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire.

The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)