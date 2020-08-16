Fire Breaks Out At Clinic In Delhi, 5 Women Rescued: Officials

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, delhi fire officials said

A fire broke out at an acupuncture clinic, located in the basement of a three-storey building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area today morning and five women were rescued from the spot, fire officials said.

The Delhi fire department received news of a blaze around 11 AM and rushed seven fire tender to the spot.

Smoke billowing from the clinic engulfed other floors of the building. A woman was rescued from the clinic in the basement while four others were evacuated from the second floor residence, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, adding, no one has been injured in the incident.

The woman rescued from the clinic has been identified as Swati (27). 52-year-old Laxmi Kansal and her two daughters Pridhi Kansal (25) and Malika Kansal (23), along with their relative Asha Rani, were rescued from the second floor, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Mr Garg said.