3 Dead In Major Fire At Rubber Factory In Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area

26 fire engines are battling a major fire that broke out at a factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Colony

Three people have died in a major fire that broke out this morning at a rubber factory in northeast Delhi's Jhilmil industrial area. 26 fire engines are at the spot and firemen are still trying to extinguish the fire completely.

The factory where the fire broke out manufactures plastic and rubber sanitary items. The building consists of a ground floor and three upper floors.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and will be investigated once the fire is extinguished.

Despite being an industrial area, there are several residential buildings located near the factory. The area is congested and unplanned, and the lanes are narrow, highlighting the lack of proper planning.

More details are awaited.



