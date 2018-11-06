File Complaint Against Manoj Tiwari, Satyender Jain Tells Top Official

Manoj Tiwari claimed that he was "manhandled and pushed" at the inauguration.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed additional chief secretary (home) Manoj Parida to file a police complaint against Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly indulging in violence at the Signature Bridge inauguration.

In his note, he said Mr Tiwari and his associates indulged in hooliganism to overawe the highest functionaries of the government at the event where chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet ministers were present.

"Manoj Tiwari and his associates formed unlawful assembly, forcibly entered (reached the) dias with the intention to attack and harm the chief minister and council of ministers and create ruckus, obstructed and assaulted public servant..." Mr Jain said.

"The home department must immediately lodge a formal complaint with the CP (commissioner of police) and concerned DCP/police station against Manoj Tiwari and his associates..." his note read.

Upset about not being invited to the inauguration, Mr Tiwari and his supporters had allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members and police.

The BJP had on Sunday said that AAP MLA Amantullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Mr Tiwari.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party responded on Monday, saying Mr Khan was trying to stop him from from getting onto the stage where Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders were present.