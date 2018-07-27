Father Gave 'Unknown Medicine In Hot Water' To Delhi Girls, Probe Finds

Mangal Singh has been untraceable since Tuesday when the sisters were found dead (File)

A preliminary magisterial probe report on Friday sought further investigation into the conduct of the father of three girls, who allegedly died due to starvation in East Delhi, and said he had given them some "unknown medicine".

He has been untraceable since Tuesday when the sisters were found dead.

The report also said that the girls were suffering from loose motion and vomiting which may have been due to some kind of stomach infection, but they were not provided adequate oral rehydration solution (ORS) and proper medication that might have caused dehydration.

It said that the father, Mangal Singh, gave some "unknown medicine" to his daughters by "mixing it in hot water" on July 23 night and he has not returned since.

The conduct of the man "raises an element of doubt in the matter and requires further investigation", it said.

The report said that the "nutritional condition of the deceased children was not quite well" although they were getting "some food items regularly".

The sisters were declared brought dead at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on July 24. The initial autopsy report suggested that they died due to starvation. A medical board at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had conducted a second autopsy at the request of the police, but the finding is yet to be made public.

The police had recovered some bottles of medicines from the place they were putting up.