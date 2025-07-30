Father Allegedly Kills 10-Year-Old Son In Delhi, Informs Wife

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son in Delhi's Narela area, as per Delhi Police.

The incident took place on Tuesday, according to the complaint filed by the child's mother, who is living separately from her husband due to a dispute.

The accused, identified as Narender, allegedly killed his own minor child and later informed his wife about the murder. The incident was reported at Narela Police Station, Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, "On 29/07/2025, information regarding the recovery of the dead body of a 10-year-old child with visible injury marks on the neck was received at PS Narela. Complainant, Smt. Komal W/o Narender, R/o Khasra No. 39/17, Om Vihar Colony, Bankner, Narela, Delhi, alleged that being dispute with her husband, she, along with her two children, is residing separately. Today (29.07.2025), her younger son 'V', age 10 years, had gone to school but did not return. Later, her husband, Narender, informed her that he had killed 'V'."

The police further said that the FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and efforts are being made to apprehend the missing accused father.

"A FIR U/s 103(1) BNS is registered at Police Station Narela, and efforts are being made to apprehend the missing accused", said the police.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in this area, earlier in July, two criminals accused in a murder case were injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police's special cell in Narela area, following which they were hospitalised.

Police said, "The accused were asked to surrender, but they opened fire on the police party."

Special Cell Northern Range got information about these criminals being in Delhi, after which a trap was laid in the Narela area, police said in its statement.

