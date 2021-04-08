Fake Call Center Offering Work From Home Jobs Busted In Delhi, 8 Arrested

The accused managed to dupe four-five people every day, the police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal call center in Nangloi area and arrested eight people, including six women, for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering them work-from-home job opportunities, officials said today.

The accused managed to dupe four-five people every day, they said.

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday, police conducted a raid at the call center, which was being run by two brothers -- Ajim Ali (21) and Afzal Mirza (25) -- with the help of six women telecallers, the police said.

Ali and Mirza started the call centre in January 2020 but it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Later, they reopened it, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said the call center employees would call on random numbers and offer work from home and online job opportunities with a remuneration of up to Rs 2,000 per day. If the caller accepted the offer, they would ask for money for verification and final placement. Once the money was transferred to their account, there would be no further contact.

The verification amount ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 per person to avoid chances of victims approaching police, he said.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and all the accused were arrested, the police said.

Eight mobile phones, one laptop, one computer, 20 SIM cards and registers were seized during the raid, they said.