Facilitation Booth At Delhi Airport To Give Information In 10 Languages

The counter at Delhi airport will answer queries of tourists and guide them with information. (File)

A special counter to provide information in 10 languages to tourists was installed today at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi, an official statement said.

Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons inaugurated the facilitation booth that will cater to both international and domestic tourists.

Manned by two staffers and a supervisor, the counter will answer the queries of tourists and also guide them with information, it added.

"The counter will also be connected to the 24x7 helpline-- 1363 of the Ministry of Tourism through which the non-English speaking tourists will get guidance in French, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Arabic," the statement said.

Located outside the arrival area on the international side of the airport, the booth will also have high quality tourist literature and brochures.

The ministry will be opening such counters in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Gaya and Varanasi as well.