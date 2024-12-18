Ex JNU Student Leader Umar Khalid, In Jail Since 2020, Granted 7-Day Interim Bail

Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail by a city court in a Delhi riots case

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail by a city court in a "larger conspiracy" case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Mr Khalid has been granted a seven-day interim bail to attend a family wedding. He will have to return to jail after the interim bail period ends.

The former JNU student leader has been denied regular bail several times. He was arrested in September 2020, seven months after the riots in Delhi that killed 53 and injured over 700.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Mr Khalid faces charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or (UAPA). The police have said he was one of the masterminds of the riots.