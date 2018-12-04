Ex-JNU Student Funding Swami Vivekananda Statue In Campus: University

The Swami Vivekananda statue will be set up next to the admin block, opposite Jawaharlal Nehru's statue.

A former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University is "voluntarily managing" the expenses involved in the installation of a Swami Vivekananda statue in the campus in New Delhi, the university said on Monday.

"JNU expresses immense pleasure to announce that one of its alumni is voluntarily managing all the expenses involved in the making and installation of the statue," said JNU's registrar Pramod Kumar.

The news comes days after the teachers' association and the students' union questioned the source of funds for the construction of the Swami Vivekananda statue that will be set up next to the administration block, opposite the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Executive Council of JNU approved the installation of the Swami Vivekananda statue in its meeting last year in June.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University will be celebrating the singular contribution of Swami Vivekananda to India's intellectual and philosophical heritage by installing a statue of this great son of India," said Mr Kumar.