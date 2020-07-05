Ex-Engineer Arrested For Cheating Ayurvedic Practitioner Of Rs 5 Crore

Delhi Police has arrested a former IES officer for allegedly duping an ayurvedic practitioner.

The Delhi Police has arrested a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer for allegedly duping an ayurvedic practitioner of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of helping him open a TV channel, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jha, they said.

The ayurvedic practitioner (vaidyacharya), Laxman Das Bhardwaj, came in contact with Sunil Kumar Jha during promotion of his ayurveda items.

Sunil Kumar Jha introduced himself as the head of a devotional TV channel. He also introduced his wife as an expert having all technical knowledge to run a TV channel, a senior police officer said.

He also told Mr Bhardwaj that he had earlier worked in Doordarshan, the police said.

The complainant alleged that Sunil Kumar Jha made a proposal and induced him to establish his own TV channel for which he gave Rs 5 crore to the accused, the officer said.

"Police arrested Jha on Friday. He earlier worked as Deputy Director in Doordarshan at Jodhpur and had been convicted in a criminal case filed by Doordarshan for cheating and misappropriation of goods from its stores," Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.