Delhi Gurdwara Security Guard Steals From Donation Box, Buys Bike, Arrested

He said that he worked as a security guard from April to December 2023

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from a donation box in a gurdwara located in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar, police on Monday said.

A complaint regarding the theft was received on April 2, after which an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, they said.

"We checked CCTV footage and interrogated gurdwara staff members. During questioning, a former security guard, Rohit Kumar, confessed to stealing money from the donation box," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Saket Police Staff crack Gurudwara theft case



Former Gurudwara guard arrested by Saket Police



01 Motorcycle bought with stolen funds, Rs. 9000 cash & duplicate key of donation box recovered#CrimeSolved#CrimeFighterspic.twitter.com/exfJ0bTPMg — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) April 15, 2024

Kumar confessed that he had procured a duplicate key of the donation box and during his work as a security guard from April to December 2023, he stole money on multiple occasions, he said.

"In the recent incident, he stole Rs 55,000, and paid Rs 35,000 as a down payment to purchase a motorcycle," the DCP said.

