Submit Report On Bhalswa Landfill Fire: Delhi Minister To Pollution Body

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalaswa dump yard.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi within 24 hours.

Several videos of the incident showed the blaze engulfing the mountain of garbage, sending a dense plume of smoke into the sky and exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas.

"Have instructed DPCC to investigate all aspects of the fire at Bhalswa landfill and submit a report within 24 hours," the minister tweeted.

On April 21, Mr Rai had said the Delhi government will study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the capital to prevent fires at landfills.

The Ghazipur landfill has seen three such fires since March 28.

The wet waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)