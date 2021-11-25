Power Firm Alerts Customers On Fraud Calls, SMS For Bills

People have been warned fraudulent power bill calls. (Representational)

Power distribution company Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has warned its consumers against fraudulent calls and messages seeking payment of electricity bill.

The firm caters to consumers in north and northwest Delhi covering a populace of over seven million.

"Fraudulent messages are being sent to consumers using Tata Power-DDL's name. The name of the company is being misused to make calls to consumers for payment of electricity bills, disconnection or reconnection," a spokesperson of the discom said.

The company never asks its customers to call any unknown number or download a third-party app for such activities, the official said, adding the company has lodged an official complaint against suspicious phone numbers.

"We are taking necessary action against the culprits. We strongly believe and follow that such dishonest activities should be dealt with the highest level of strictness," the spokesperson said.

Any consumer-related information can be cross-checked on the company's official website or by calling company's toll-free number 19124/1800-208-9124.

The consumers are also requested to report such malpractices with the name of the company by calling 011-66757966 or by sending an e-mail to consumercare@tatapower-ddl.com, he said.