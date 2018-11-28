Elderly Man Allegedly Killed By Domestic Help In Delhi

The man was was found murdered in Malorband extension area in Badarpur area of Delhi.

An elderly man was allegedly murdered by his domestic help and his two accomplices at his south Delhi residence on Wednesday, police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused.

The incident was reported to the police around 8 am by Kapil, grandson of the deceased, identified as Chandrabhaan Garg, 92. He was found murdered in Malorband extension area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

"Chandrabhaan Garg stayed with his family on the ground floor. The domestic help, identified as Hukam,24, was hired in October for nursing Garg," DCP Biswal said.

"As per the statement of Kapil, when his mother Saroj Garg ,52, returned home after dropping his son, she saw the room of Chandrabhaan Garg locked from inside. Hukam opened the door and told her that Chandrabhaan Garg was calling her," DCP Biswal said.

"When Saroj Garg stepped inside, Hukam tried to strangulate her with a wire. Hearing her cries for help, Kapil, sleeping on the first floor, ran downstairs for helping his mother. When he reached the spot, two more accomplices of Hukam came out from another room and they all managed to escape," the officer said.

"During investigation, police team found Chandrabhaan Garg lying in pool of blood with deep a cut on his "neck," he said.