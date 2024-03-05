Case Against Rajasthan Man After Wife, 3 Children Found Dead At Home: Cops

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said (Representational)

A man was booked for murder after his wife and their three children were found dead on Tuesday in their house in the Thanagazi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The victims have been identified as Manju Sharma (35), her daughters Shivani (11) and nine-year-old Divyanshi, and seven-year-old son Priyanshu. They lived in the Donda ki Dhani village, Thanagazi SHO Rajesh Kumar Meena said.

The police have registered a murder case against Manju's husband Tejpal Sharma on the complaint of her brother, Meena said.

Tejpal, a nurse, has been detained and is being interrogated, he said, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of murder.

It appears that the accused husband had either given an injection to everyone or strangled them to death as the faces of the bodies were blue, the police said.

The woman's father, Ramesh Sharma, said that when he reached his daughter's in-laws' house after receiving the information, he found the bodies of Manju and her three children lying on the bed.

The father said that his daughter and her three children had gone to their home on Monday night.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.

