33-Year-Old Delhi Woman Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide

A 33-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her rented accommodation in Dwarka's Chhawla area, officials said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Lalitha, a resident of Durga Vihar in Chhawla, they said.

She was living with her friend who is also in Delhi Police.

On Wednesday around 11.30 pm, her friend called Chhawla police station and informed them Lalitha was neither opening the door nor picking up her phone calls, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door. They found Lalitha hanging inside the bathroom near the ventilation area with a piece of cloth, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination while her family members were informed about the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A senior police officer has spoken to her family members, who have not levelled any allegations on anyone, police said.

Police said she had not come on duty on Wednesday while investigation has also revealed that she was under medication.

She is survived by her parents and two brothers who reside in Najafgarh. She started living separately from her husband one month after their marriage in 2013, police added.

