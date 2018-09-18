Delhi University's New Student Body Chief In Fake Marksheet Row

Ankiv Baisoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes

Soon after the Delhi University Students Union elections, NSUI has alleged that the newly elected student body chief Ankiv Baisoya of ABVP had submitted fake documents to get admission in the varsity.

Baisoya said the allegation was false and "baseless" said his admission to the university was done after proper verification of documents.

Congress-backed NSUI released a letter from Ankit's alma mater Thiruvalluvar University which stated that the BA certificate submitted by Baisoya is fake.

The letter states that they never had a student with Baisoya's name in their university.

Baisoya claimed the letter itself was a fake and was concocted by NSUI to defame him as they were unhappy with his election.

Speaking to NDTV, Baisoya said he will file a defamation suit against the NSUI and asserted he has submitted all his certificates to the university. When asked about submitting his certificates, he said to contact the university.

In a statement, the ABVP termed the NSUI allegation a propaganda.

"DU has all the right to verify documents of not only Ankiv but all DUSU office bearers to stop rumours in future," the ABVP said.

ABVP bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union elections last week.

Baisoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while ABVP's Shakti Singh was declared the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes.