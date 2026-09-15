Dug Up, Repaired, Dug Up Again: Why Delhi Roads Keep Getting Damage

A road is dug up to lay a cable. It is repaired. Months later, another agency comes in to lay a pipeline, and the same stretch is excavated again.

This familiar problem in Delhi has now come under the spotlight, with Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu directing agencies to coordinate their road-cutting work better and ensure that roads are restored promptly after utility work.

The direction came during a review meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday. Several civic issues, including garbage clearance, street cleanliness, waterlogging, stray cattle and illegal construction, were also discussed.

Why Delhi Roads Keep Getting Dug Up

Different agencies regularly cut roads to lay cables, pipelines and other utilities. But a lack of coordination can result in the same stretches being dug up repeatedly, affecting road quality and durability.

For commuters, the impact is immediate- traffic disruption, uneven road surfaces and stretches that remain poorly restored after the work is over.

Sandhu directed agencies carrying out road-cutting work to coordinate closely with the departments responsible for maintaining the roads.

Restoration, he said, should be completed promptly and to the required standard so that roads are not left damaged after utility work.

LG Tells MCD: Focus On Ground-Level Delivery

The Lt Governor also directed the MCD to focus on visible, on-ground delivery and ensure accountability among officials.

The emphasis was on making civic work translate into changes residents can see in their neighbourhoods every day.

Garbage collection and street cleanliness were also reviewed. Sandhu stressed regular and timely lifting of waste from residential and commercial areas and said garbage should not be allowed to pile up.

Street cleaning, he said, should be maintained consistently rather than only during special drives or inspections.

Waterlogging, Illegal Construction On Agenda

Waterlogging during the monsoon was another issue discussed. Sandhu called for a comprehensive assessment of this year's measures and asked officials to incorporate the lessons learnt into next year's planning.

He also pointed to drain desilting and the timing of the exercise as areas that may need to be reworked.

On illegal and unauthorised construction, the Lt Governor directed the MCD to intensify enforcement and ensure strict, time-bound action against violations.

Stray cattle management was also reviewed, with directions for a systematic and humane approach to keep roads and public spaces free of hazards while ensuring animal welfare.