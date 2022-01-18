What Delhi Can Expect From Its New Electric Buses: 5 Points

Here are the top 5 points of this story:
The e-bus is a zero-emission bus that makes almost no noise. As old buses come to the end of their life and start getting phased out, the Delhi government plans to replace them with e-buses.
The e-bus can be charged within 1 to 1.5 hours, and is capable of running for a minimum of 120 km on a single charging session. Mr Kejriwal has said that the DTC will be getting charging points installed in every bus depot so that e-buses can stop to charge with maximum ease.
Delhi Government's One Delhi app can also be used to book tickets for all buses, including e-buses, in less than a minute, said a Transport department statement.
Once the fleet of 300 electric buses have hit the road, 100 will operate from a bus depot in Mundela Kalan, 50 e-buses with operate from Rajghat, while 150 buses will start from a depot in Rohini's Sector 37.
The first electric bus on the fleet that was just launched will operate on route no. E-44, from DTC's Indraprastha (IP) Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, and Pragati Maidan, before terminating at IP Depot.