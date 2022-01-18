What Delhi Can Expect From Its New Electric Buses: 5 Points

The e-bus is a zero-emission bus that makes almost no noise. As old buses come to the end of their life and start getting phased out, the Delhi government plans to replace them with e-buses.

The e-bus can be charged within 1 to 1.5 hours, and is capable of running for a minimum of 120 km on a single charging session. Mr Kejriwal has said that the DTC will be getting charging points installed in every bus depot so that e-buses can stop to charge with maximum ease.

Delhi Government's One Delhi app can also be used to book tickets for all buses, including e-buses, in less than a minute, said a Transport department statement.

Once the fleet of 300 electric buses have hit the road, 100 will operate from a bus depot in Mundela Kalan, 50 e-buses with operate from Rajghat, while 150 buses will start from a depot in Rohini's Sector 37.