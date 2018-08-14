Drug Addict Stabs De-Addiction Centre Staff To Death In Delhi

The incident was reported from west Delhi's Khyala on Sunday.

A drug addict juvenile allegedly stabbed an employee of a de-addiction centre to death after the latter had gone to bring him to the centre, the police said on Monday.

On Sunday, one Prakash, who works with an NOG in Laxmi Nagar, informed the police about the incident. The mother of the juvenile had called up the NGO's landline number and requested them to take her son for drug rehabilitation.

Subsequently, Prakash, Nishidh and Harsh Chaudhary alias Harshu went to the woman's house to bring the minor.

When they reached the house, the minor, who was standing outside his house, resisted their attempts to escort him to the car, the police said.

They overpowered him but when they were returning towards their car, the minor whipped out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Mr Chaudhary on the left side of his chest. He fell down unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

