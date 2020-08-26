Driving Licence Without Test In Delhi? CBI Busts Racket

CBI case against unknown officials for issuing driving licences without test. (Representational)

The CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of the Regional Transport Offices or RTOs in New Delhi for issuing driving licences to applicants without conducting a driving test.

The Central Bureau of Investigation probe has revealed that officers in the RTOs were using touts for issuing the licences without a driving test. These touts were charged Rs 37,000 from each applicant for issuing these licences, according to the probe.

The central probe agency has arrested Baljeet Kaur, an alleged tout, based on a complaint from a resident of Delhi who was approached by Ms Kaur to pay Rs 37,000 for a driving license without the test.

The sources in the CBI have said the role of many officers in the RTO are under scanner as it's a big racket.

Ms Kaur has been taken into custody. Based on her questioning, officers will be called for questioning, they said.