Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing Jewellery In Delhi

Police arrested the accused from Greater Kailash area and further investigation is underway.

A 26-year-old man employed as a domestic worker was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mantu Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, they said.

On August 16, a resident of Greater Kailash, who is the sister-in-law of a former Lok Sabha Speaker, lodged a complaint alleging that her domestic worker had stolen five diamond rings, one pearl ring and a gold chain from her house, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Yadav was recently hired by the complainant and he had not provided his personal details to avoid police verification despite the employer asking him for the information several times, the officer said.

The complainant had only one photo of Yadav. The complainant knew that he resided near Neem Chowk Garhi but did not know his complete address, police said.

"Police apprehended the accused from Greater Kailash area. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Three stolen diamond rings were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

