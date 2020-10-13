Doctors At Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital Warn Of Week-Long Strike

The Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital said that if their salary dues were not cleared they would also send in mass resignations, even as the country faces its worst health emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctors said from October 14 all emergency services will be stopped. (Representational)

The Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Delhi has threatened to go on a week-long strike starting Wednesday.

It said that if their salary dues were not cleared they would send in mass resignations, even as the country faces its worst health emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital, the resident doctors said a "complete strike for seven days with effect from October 14 to October 20 due to non-payment of salaries and further mass resignation will be done."

They added that from October 14 all emergency services will be stopped.

Earlier in June, they had threatened mass resignations over non-payment of salaries since March.

On June 11, the Delhi Medical Association had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an appointment, expressing its deep concern over the issue.

Last week, resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi protested over non-payment of their due salaries for the last three months and went on a "symbolic indefinite strike", officials said.

