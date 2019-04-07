Delhi-Noida DND Flyover To Remain Closed For 2 Hours Tonight

The DND flyover considerably reduces the travel time between Delhi and Noida

The DND or the Delhi Noida Direct flyway will be closed for traffic for two hours tonight, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement. The flyover will be closed between 2 am and 4 am due to some work, the statement said, while asking commuters to avoid the stretch.

"Traffic will remain closed in the both carriageways on DND Flyover from 2.00 AM to 4.00 AM at tonight due to work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The expressway, which opened in 2001, considerably reduces the travel time between Delhi and Noida.

For more Delhi news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.