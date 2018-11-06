Last Delhi Metro Train To Run At 10 PM From Terminal Stations On Diwali

"On account of the Diwali festival the last metro train service on November 7 will be at 10 pm instead of 11 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines including the Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi | | Updated: November 06, 2018 04:01 IST
Metro services will run on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the airport line

New Delhi: 

Metro services will be available till 10 pm on Diwali from terminal stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said Monday.

It stated that metro train services will run for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.

