Disqualify 20 AAP Legislators In Office-Of-Profit Case, Congress Urges Poll Body

Mr Maken also submitted a representation on the matter to Mr Joti.
After the meeting, a Delhi Congress leader said that Mr Maken apprised the CEC of the delay in the matter since it dates back to May 2015.
"The CEC assured to look into the issue," he said. The meeting between Mr Maken and the CEC lasted around 20 minutes.
The Congress had on June 9, 2016, moved the poll panel to seek disqualification of 21 AAP legislators and has been pursing the matter ever since.
Subsequently, the proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls in February 2017.
In October last year, the EC had issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers for an explanation.
In June 2017, the EC rejected the legislators pleas to drop the "office of profit" case against them and ruled that the disqualification proceedings against them will continue.
However, then President Pranab Mukherjee refused to give assent, following which the appointments were set aside by the Delhi High Court in September 2016, which declared them illegal since the order had been passed "without concurrence/approval of the Lt Governor".