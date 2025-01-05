Dense Fog Continues To Blanket Delhi-NCR, Disrupts Flight, Train Ops

A blanket of fog continued to cover parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, reducing visibility and affecting flight and train operations for the third straight day.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were hit, with delays reported for aircraft not equipped with advanced CAT III navigation systems.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in an update issued around 7 am, reassured travellers that landings and takeoffs were ongoing, but cautioned that non-CAT III-compliant flights might face delays.

Several trains also reported significant delays at New Delhi Railway Station due to near-zero visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for dense fog during the morning hours, warning of reduced visibility across the city.

Delhi Sees Season's Longest Zero Visibility Spell

Earlier Saturday, dense fog enveloped the national capital and reduced visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season.

The city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded eight hours of zero visibility, as per the IMD.

According to officials, it also led to the delay of 81 trains while 15 flights got diverted.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 20 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch above average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above the normal, the IMD said.

The air quality also continued in the 'very poor' category this morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was at 377.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'