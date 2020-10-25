Dengue Under Control In Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi is defeating dengue for the second consecutive year, says Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Dengue is under control in Delhi like it was last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. He was speaking on the 8th Sunday of "10 Hafte (weeks) 10 Baje (10 am) 10 Minute" campaign against the vector-borne disease in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal changed water from potted plants and checked other sources of stagnant water at his residence as part of the campaign.

The anti-dengue campaign was also supported by celebrities, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged people to follow preventive measures against the disease.

"On the 8th Sunday of Delhi's fight against dengue, I inspected my house for accumulated water and changed it. To prevent dengue, we have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Just like last year, dengue is under control in Delhi. Delhi is defeating dengue for the second consecutive year," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ अभियान के 8वें रविवार को आज सुबह मैंने फिर से अपने घर पर रूके हुए पानी की चेकिंग की और उसे बदला। डेंगू को हराने के लिए हमें बस मच्छरों को पनपने से रोकना है।



पिछली बार की तरह इस बार भी डेंगू कंट्रोल में है, दिल्ली लगातार दूसरे साल डेंगू को मात दे रही है।

The species of mosquito which causes dengue thrives in clean stagnant water. Water that deposits in pots, coolers, unused tires, vases and such sources need to be drained under the campaign.

Mosquito breeding can be checked by adding a small layer of oil or petrol to the accumulated water, and covering water tanks with lids. The campaign encourages people to devote ten minutes at 10 am on Sundays for eight weeks to check mosquito breeding and encourages them to influence their 10 friends to follow suit.