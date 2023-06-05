Delhi's Timarpur Lake Being Developed As Tourist Destination: AAP Minister

He said 90 per cent of the work is over and the project is in its final phase.

A lake in Delhi's Timarpur is being developed as a tourist destination by the city government and will be opened to the public soon, officials said on Monday.

The project to rejuvenate the lake, spanning 40 acres, in northeast Delhi also aims to establish an ecological system in the area and cost-effectively recharge the groundwater levels, alleviating the water woes of the local populace, officials said.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviewed the progress of the project during an inspection of Timarpur lake on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday and planted saplings in the area.

He said 90 per cent of the work is over and the project is in its final phase. The remaining work is expected to be finished soon after which the lake will be open to the public, Mr Bharadwaj added.

The lake is being developed as a tourist destination by the government and it will soon offer people the opportunity to revel in the marvels of nature, the Delhi Water Minister's office said in a statement.

A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) being constructed here will channel clean water into the lake. Once the project is completed, it will aid in water storage, and groundwater recharge, and contribute to water treatment, they said.

Mr Bharadwaj also tweeted pictures of the lake which were shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the micro-blogging site.



"Look at this beautiful lake and beautiful surroundings in Timarpur. Several such lakes are being developed across Delhi. Delhi is becoming a city of lakes," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Bharadwaj said facilities like a food cafe, a selfie point, a step plaza, a museum, an open-air theatre, a butterfly park, a gallery, and an auditorium will come up in the lake complex.

In the 1940s, there was a treatment plant at Timarpur. These oxidation ponds were used to clean dirty water. The was very old, which resulted in the accumulation of dirty water on the land emanating a foul smell, he said.

Due to these reasons, the plant was closed. Subsequently, people started dumping garbage on the site leading to the place becoming a den for anti-social elements and drunkards. Criminal incidents were also reported here, according to the statement.

The locals lodged complaints with public representatives, following which rejuvenation of the lake was undertaken.

