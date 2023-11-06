Delhi's Pollution-Quake Dual Crisis Is Internet's Hot Topic Of Discussion

Delhi has been cloaked in a thick blanket of toxic smog for nearly a week.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and across north India after a powerful earthquake hit Nepal this evening, the second in three days. The latest was of 5.6 magnitude and struck Nepal at a depth of 10 km, said the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Nepal," the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter. The previous one, which struck Friday night, was of 6.4 magnitude and killed at least 157 people in Nepal.

People took to Twitter to confirm the earthquake while the pollution-quake double trouble remained a matter of discussion online.

I feel bad for Delhi peeps! It's either pollution or earthquake.



There's no in between 🤷🏻‍♀️#Earthquake — Rasika (@kadhi__chawal) November 6, 2023

#DelhiNCR people are the most tolerant people as they are the only one to face #Earthquake, #pollution, #OddEven etc simultaneously… 😂 — Vikash Singhal (@Vikash_singhal5) November 6, 2023

Delhi has been cloaked in a thick blanket of toxic smog for nearly a week due to severe air pollution, prompting authorities to shut schools and invoke emergency measures.

Meanwhile, there was the meme brigade that unleashed their humorous takes on the city witnessing earthquakes so frequently.

People coming to twitter to check about earthquake #earthquakepic.twitter.com/8Mcw2suehs — Just Another Guy (@JustNotherGuy11) November 6, 2023

"People coming to twitter to check about earthquake #earthquake," said a user.