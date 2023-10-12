Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles 5 Degrees Below Season Average

Delhi's minimum temperature dipped five degrees below the season's average to settle at 16.4 degrees

Delhi's minimum temperature today dipped five degrees below the season's average to settle at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 203.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)