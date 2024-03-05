Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 23.4 Degrees Celsius, Air Quality 'Moderate'

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky on Wednesday (File)

After a slight chill in the air this morning, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The relative humidity stood at 41 per cent late evening, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhiites had woken up to a slight chill in the air in the morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the national capital had registered a high of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category (127) at 8 pm on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)