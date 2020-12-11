Delhi's LNJP Hospital Becomes First In Country To Treat 10,000 Covid Patients

LNJP hospital was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on March 17 this year.

The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital announced on Thursday that it has successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility. The announcement from the hospital drew praise from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who said that it was the highest number of recoveries from any Covid-dedicated hospital in the country.

"Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10,000 Covid +ve patients. This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services," Mr Jain tweeted.

Congratulations to the team of LNJP Hospital for successfully treating over 10000 Covid +ve patients.

This is the highest number of people to whom any Indian hospital has been able to provide service to. Kudos to the team and staff and we are eternally grateful for their services - Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 10, 2020

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital told NDTV, "This is a result of the hard work that has been put in by all our staff day and night, over the course of the last several months."

Located in central Delhi, the hospital was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on March 17 this year. It is India's biggest COVID-19 dedicated hospital with 2,000-beds dedicated for the purpose.

Several staff members of LNJP contracted the virus while on duty, including Dr Kumar who got infected in the month of June. 56-year-old Doctor Asheem Gupta who was working as an anaesthesia specialist in the ICU of LNJP hospital died of Covid on June 29.

Delhi recorded 1,575 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate slipped to below three per cent, authorities said.