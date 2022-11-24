Delhi's Iconic Jama Masjid Bans Entry Of Girls/Women. Shahi Imam Explains.

Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid put up notices outside the main gates banning entry of girls and women

The administration of Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of girls and women, whether alone or in groups.

As the issue led to widespread outrage, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam stepped in to explain that the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration told Press Trust of India.

However, it has come to attention only now "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls (woman or women) is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.

According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some "incidents" were reported on the premises of the heritage structure.

"Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls/women coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Imam Bukhari told Press Trust of India.

"Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," Imam Bukhari added.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed it a violation of women's rights and said she was issuing a notice.

"It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. The kind of rights a man has to praying, women also have the same rights. I am issuing a notice to imam of Jama Masjid. Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way," she said on Twitter.

The 17th century Mughal era monument attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists.



