Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Metro Clarifies After Viral Video Shows Passengers Jumping Over Gates

The incident took place at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line on February 13.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Metro Clarifies After Viral Video Shows Passengers Jumping Over Gates
Screengrab of the viral video.
New Delhi:

A video of passengers jumping over automated fare collection (AFC) gates to exit a metro station in Delhi has gone viral, with netizens saying they have "never seen something like this ever", even as authorities claimed it was a "momentary reaction" of some due to a temporary surge in commuters for a brief period.

The incident took place at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line on February 13. 

A 52-second clip shows passengers jumping over AFC gates amid cheers, with many filming the act on their cellphones.

"Such people lack civic sense. I've never seen something like this ever in Delhi metro" a user who goes by the name Dassy said.

Another user, Wordpecker, said: "The Delhi Metro incident in which commuters jumped over the AFC gates at the Jama Masjid station... is a shocking matter. It raises grave concerns over security in the Metro. How dare the passengers break the law in the presence of the authorities. It reflects very poorly on the alertness and responsibility of the authorities." 

"It's been over 20 years for Delhi Metro now, but still on unmanned platforms, you will see people coming out of Metro banging their heads with those entering in and exchanging some cute words. Insane consistency," another user said. 

Amid criticisms of alleged mismanagement, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation said "there was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit". 

"Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates," Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director at Corporate Communications, DMRC, said in a statement.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro Viral Video, Delhi Metro Jama Masjid Video
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now