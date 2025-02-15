Delhi Metro Clarifies After Viral Video Shows Passengers Jumping Over Gates

A video of passengers jumping over automated fare collection (AFC) gates to exit a metro station in Delhi has gone viral, with netizens saying they have "never seen something like this ever", even as authorities claimed it was a "momentary reaction" of some due to a temporary surge in commuters for a brief period.

The incident took place at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line on February 13.

A 52-second clip shows passengers jumping over AFC gates amid cheers, with many filming the act on their cellphones.

"Such people lack civic sense. I've never seen something like this ever in Delhi metro" a user who goes by the name Dassy said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweets



"In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Magenta Line on the

+1 pic.twitter.com/uJpXLVRvy3 — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) February 15, 2025

Another user, Wordpecker, said: "The Delhi Metro incident in which commuters jumped over the AFC gates at the Jama Masjid station... is a shocking matter. It raises grave concerns over security in the Metro. How dare the passengers break the law in the presence of the authorities. It reflects very poorly on the alertness and responsibility of the authorities."

"It's been over 20 years for Delhi Metro now, but still on unmanned platforms, you will see people coming out of Metro banging their heads with those entering in and exchanging some cute words. Insane consistency," another user said.

Amid criticisms of alleged mismanagement, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation said "there was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit".

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.



There was a temporary… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2025

"Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates," Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director at Corporate Communications, DMRC, said in a statement.