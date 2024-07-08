Delhi's Air Quality 'Satisfactory' For Second Consecutive Day Due To Rain

For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain.

Delhi's AQI was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day following days of rain and wind.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 56 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of three degrees from Sunday and four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 34.7 degrees on Saturday, according to IMD data.

The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 76 per cent and 83 per cent.

For Tuesday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain.

Delhi's Air Quality Index was below 100 for seven days in June and has improved further in July due to the rain and wind.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

