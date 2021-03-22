Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Poor' Category

Air monitoring agencies have predicted a marginal improvement in Delhi's overall air quality. (File)

The overall air quality in the national capital slightly improved but remained in the poor category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 235, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 249 in the moderate category and 101 in the poor category.

SAFAR has predicted a marginal improvement in Delhi's overall air quality. "AQI is likely to marginally improve to the moderate category for tomorrow. Moderate to poor AQI is forecast for March 23 and 24. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds can lead to local dust lifting on March 23 and 24," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as ''good'', 51-100 is ''satisfactory'', 101-200 is ''moderate'', 201-300 is ''poor'' and 301-400 is ''very poor'' and 401-500 is considered ''severe''.

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), has predicted light to moderate rain over the isolated places of Rajasthan''s Bhadra, Sidmukh, Sadulpur and Haryana''s Hansi, Hissar, Tosham, Barwala, Narwana, Siwani, Adampur, Fatehabad during the next 2 hours.